Mexico Pledges to Defend Independence, Sovereignty from U.S. Meddling

Axi launches ‘Tunnel of Triumph’ campaign with Manchester City star, John Stones

SYDNEY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has unveiled their second activation with Man City star and Brand Ambassador, John Stones. Their latest campaign, Tunnel of Triumph, builds on the success of last year’s Axi spread-betting campaign, once again featuring John Stones. This year, the City star relives some of his biggest moments on the pitch and reveals what those experiences have meant to him and the team.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, expressed her enthusiasm for their new campaign, stating, “We’re thrilled to be launching the Tunnel of Triumph campaign featuring our Brand Ambassador, John Stones. John is a remarkable player who brings relentless edge, ambition, and never settles for less on the pitch – qualities that perfectly mirror our own. When it comes to what we deliver for our clients, we continually aim to excel, whether it’s through our super competitive trading conditions, our excellent customer service, or our offerings. Focusing exclusively on the UK audience, our latest campaign promotes our Spread Betting account, highlighting how our clients can trade the markets tax-free*.”

Axi’s Tunnel of Triumph campaign complements the broker’s ‘Four Years’ campaign, launched in March 2025, which featured City star players Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and John Stones. The campaign celebrated four remarkable years of collaboration, shared achievements, and reaching new heights together.

Further to the broker’s long-term partnership with Manchester City and having John Stones as their Brand Ambassador, Axi is also the Official LATAM Online Trading Partner of LaLiga club, Girona FC, and the Official Online Trading Partner of Brazilian club, Esporte Clube Bahia.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

*Applies to UK spread betting. Tax laws are subject to change and depend on individual circumstances. Tax law may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK. Axi does not provide tax advice.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

