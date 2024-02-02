B1 bridge car crash vicitim identified

  • February 3, 2024
WINDHOEK: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has identified the man who died in a car crash at the B1 bridge near Brakwater in the early hours of Friday as Fidel Castro Hango. Members of the family informed NamPol that the deceased was suicidal and allegedly drove off from the family residence in Windhoek Thursday night. The 29-year-old Hango allegedly drove in a northern direction before crashing into the bridge pillar, resulting in his instant death and the vehicle catching fire. The police on the scene informed Nampa that the crash occurred between midnight and 03h00. The vehicle appeared to have been a Mercedes Benz SUV. Police investigations continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency

