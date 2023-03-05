BA holds Stars to a goalless draw in Debmarine Premiership

Black Africa (BA) Football Club on Saturday stole crucial points from Debmarine Namibia Premiership log leader African Stars after their goalless draw at the UNAM Stadium.

The second leg of the Dedmarine Namibia Premiership returned this weekend with round 16 of its fixtures played in Windhoek, Karusburg, Walvis Bay, Otjiwarongo and Rundu.

In Windhoek on Saturday, BA who lost their first leg fixture 6-1 against African Stars was a much-improved side as they held the league log leader to a goalless draw despite Stars having much of the possession in the second half.

BA’s defence had a much-improved game as they were levelled-headed and managed to keep the league's top goal scorer Willy Stephanus at bay throughout the match with their smart blocks at his attempts at goal.

BA would have gotten themselves on target in the match but their lack of decision-making in and outside the box played a major role in them not finding the back of the net in a match where they needed the three points much more than Africans Stars.

With the two teams sharing the spoils of the match BA is still 13th on the log with 17 points while African Stars are top of the log with 42 points. They are 14 points clear of the chasing pack of Mighty Gunners and Blue Waters who are levelled on 28 points in second and third place respectively.

Meanwhile, in games played elsewhere on Saturday, Young Brazilian lost 0-1 against Young African in Karusburg while UNAM beat Life Fighters 0-2 UNAM to move fourth on the log standing. Okahandja United lost 4-0 against Blue Waters and moved down to fifth place.

In Rundu, Julinho Sporting who started the season with a good performance has now registered their third defeat in a row. They went down 2-4 at home to Tura Magic who moved to seventh on the log while Julinho dropped to 10th.

Eleven Arrows who are in the relegation zone with 13 points lost 0-2 at home against Mighty Gunners while bottom-of-the-log Citizens drew 3-3 against Orlando Pirates who are eighth.

In another match played in Windhoek at the Khomasdal Stadium on Friday, Tigers managed to collect maximum points from their arch-rival Civics after their 2-1 win. They are levelled on 19 points with Civics but are 11th and 12th on the log.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency