Bank Windhoek to host online smart agricultural practices session

Bank Windhoek will host an online agricultural event focused on smart-agri practices on 07 and 08 October.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Friday, the four-part series on transforming to smart-agriculture practices will be held under the themes; Regenerative Rangeland Management for Climate Change Adaptation; Organic Agriculture and Nutrition, Agriculture Economics, Business and Marketing and the Role of the Bank in Financing Climate Change Initiatives.

It will be hosted in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), and Namibian Organic Association (NOA) and will be live-streamed on the Bank Windhoek Facebook and YouTube pages.

The key speaker will be reputable Australian soil ecologist, Dr Christine Jones.

The bank’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, was quoted in a statement as saying that as a connector of positive change and responsible corporate citizen, the bank believes in driving progress in the communities in which it operates.

“The agriculture sector is a pivotal stakeholder to Bank Windhoek and our country. Thus, we believe it is important to engage and have knowledge sharing sessions that contribute to progress in the agriculture sector,” she said.

She further noted that the agriculture sector is Namibia’s biggest employer, constituting 24 per cent of the labour force and said being a semi-arid country, Namibia receives low rainfall, with only two per cent of the land receiving good rains.

The statement further said the NNF and NOA’s collaborative efforts entail undertaking joint sustainable agriculture interventions by seeking to align relevant projects and activities and make significant contributions to such development through education, training and research.

GIZ supports the Namibian Government and relevant stakeholders in promoting the sustainable and climate-adapted development of the agricultural sector, ultimately leading to improved food security and rural welfare, it said.

