

Barcelona: FC Barcelona came back from 2-0 down at halftime to claim a dramatic 3-2 win away to Levante on Saturday night, momentarily taking the lead at the top of La Liga. Levante, who returned to the top flight this season, had Barcelona on the back foot at halftime after Ivan Romero finished a swift attacking move in the 15th minute, and veteran Jose Luis Morales converted a penalty during injury time following a handball by Alejandro Balde.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Hansi Flick’s side quickly leveled the game after the break with goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres. It appeared Levante might hold onto a heroic point until defender Unai Elgezabal deflected Lamine Yamal’s cross into his own net while attempting a clearance. The win gives Barcelona an early five-point lead over an Atletico Madrid side struggling at the start of the season. Diego Simeone’s team followed last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Espanyol with a 1-1 draw at home against newly promoted Elche.





Simeone fielded Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez in attack and was rewarded when Sorloth opened the scoring after just eight minutes with a left-foot shot, nearly doubling the lead soon afterward. Atletico fans may have anticipated a comfortable evening, but Elche quickly equalized when Rafa Mir netted with a first-time shot that caught Jan Oblak by surprise in the Atletico goal. Atletico pushed hard for an equalizer in the closing minutes, but it never came, leaving them with five points dropped in this start to the season.





Mateu Morey’s 87th-minute goal saved a point for Mallorca at home to Celta Vigo, who had led at the Son Moix Stadium thanks to Javi Rueda’s 38th-minute opener. Morey smacked home his first ever La Liga goal from the middle of the penalty area when it seemed Celta had done enough to take an away win. On Friday night, Betis won 1-0 at home to Alaves thanks to Giovani Lo Celso’s 16th-minute goal.

