Flamengo and Cruzeiro Lead Brazilian Serie A Standings After Sunday’s Matches

Bitget Hosts Crypto Experience Month 2025 Targeting Gen-Zs Across Europe, Asia and Middle East

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, officially launches Crypto Experience Month 2025, a global youth activation campaign under its Blockchain4Youth initiative. Now in its third year, the campaign takes a step away from classrooms and webinars, transforming crypto from a buzzword into something tangible, usable, and real. As part of the third-year celebration of International Youth Day in August, Bitget plans to host Crypto Experience events throughout the month of August across multiple cities in the Middle East, Europe, South East Asia, and South Asia.

Crypto Experience Month 2025 is built around a simple tagline: Look What Crypto Can Do. While headlines often frame digital assets around market movements, this campaign flips the narrative, focusing instead on how blockchain is being applied in payments, gaming, DeFi, identity, and creative expression. Across pop-up activations set to roll out globally this August, Bitget is inviting young people to try crypto for themselves, not on charts, but in checkout lines, in metaverse arcades, and through everyday interactions.

From university campuses to creative hubs, attendees will explore zones where they can mint NFTs, experiment with stablecoin lending, trade tokenized stocks in real-time simulations, and test drive PayFi’s QR-based retail transactions. They’ll receive digital badges, load up a Bitget Wallet Mastercard, and even stake assets in DeFi setups guided by in-person educators. The format is designed to merge experience with understanding, where every station is part demo, part discovery.

The shift from education to interaction marks a new chapter for the campaign. Launched in 2023 with Crypto Experience Day, the campaign expanded to an entire month in 2024, reaching over 15,000 participants across 12 countries. This year’s edition pushes further, prioritizing physical presence and hands-on engagement to help bridge the growing gap between Web2 curiosity and Web3 confidence.

Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget’s Chief Operating Officer and the executive sponsor of Blockchain4Youth, believes that relevance comes from application. “You can’t build belief in the future of crypto through theory alone. You need to let people feel it, use it, question it,” he said. “Crypto Experience Month is about making the technology real and giving young people a reason to care about where it’s going.”

Bitget Wallet will serve as the official campaign partner, integrating its latest features, including PayFi, and on-chain tools into the experience zones. Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, added, “The onboarding is just the start. It’s also about showing how crypto can empower everyday actions, from payments to creativity. We’re excited to bring that vision to life on the ground.”

Followers of the campaign can look forward to a recap video capturing highlights from each activation in early September. Until then, Bitget’s message is clear: crypto isn’t just coming to the real world. It’s already here, and this August, it’s handing over the controls to the next generation.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

