Brave Warriors visit State House

WINDHOEK: The Brave Warriors on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to State House, hours after their arrival from Côte d'Ivoire, where they participated in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Vice President Nangolo Mbumba welcomed the team that made history by qualifying for the semi-finals, a first for Namibia. Brave Warriors defeated the 2004 Afcon champion, Tunisia. Mbumba, in his speech, said the team showed resilience and sportsmanship in the face of very tough competition. 'Therefore, as a nation, we acknowledge with thanks, the team's exceptional display and achievement on the international stage, against all odds. My message to you is, no matter the result and elimination out of the tournament, lift your heads up and be proud of what you have achieved. You have done a lot, you have made history for yourselves and for your country,' Mbumba said to the team. He urged the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service to improve the country's sport facilities to enable the youth to participate in spo rt activities. Source: The Namibia Press Agency