BREAKING: Chimamanda To Release 1st Novel in 10 Years ‘Dream Count’ March 2025

Globally acclaimed award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has announced her latest novel, putting a definite end to a ten-year wait in sight for her teeming audience. Titled Dream Count, the novel is scheduled for release on March 3rd, 2025.The searing, exquisite new book will be published in the UK and the Commonwealth by 4th Estate and in the US and Canada by Knopf.

A poignant tale of love, longing, and deep-seated desires, Dream Count weaves together the stories of four women on their journey toward self-discovery.

Chiamaka is a Nigerian travel writer living in America. Alone in the midst of the pandemic, she recalls her past lovers and grapples with her choices and regrets. Zikora, her best friend, is a lawyer who has been successful at everything until – betrayed and brokenhearted – she must turn to the person she thought she needed least. Omelogor, Chiamaka’s bold, outspoken cousin, is a financial powerhouse in Nigeria who begins to question how well she knows herself. And Kadiatou, C

hiamaka’s housekeeper, is proudly raising her daughter in America – but faces an unthinkable hardship that threatens all she has worked to achieve.

The latest masterpiece from the award-winning author promises to take readers on a reflective journey, exploring existential questions that are all too familiar. Is true happiness ever attainable, or is it just a fleeting state? And how honest must we be with ourselves to love and be loved?

Chimamanda is a highly decorated writer and public speaker whose work has been translated into over 55 languages. She received the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for her first novel, Purple Hibiscus (2003), won the Orange Prize for her second novel, Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), and the US National Book Critics Circle Award for her third novel, Americanah (2013), which was named one of The New York Times Top Ten Best Books of 2013. A story from her collection, The Thing Around Your Neck, was awarded the O Henry Prize. In 2023, she published her latest work, a children’s book titl

ed Mama’s Sleeping Scarf, under the pseudonym Nwa Grace-James.

