

London: UK troops are unable to undergo sufficient training for drone warfare, since they are prohibited from flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over each other’s heads and cannot test the use of signal-jamming equipment, The Financial Times reports. The UK Ministry of Defense safety and data protection rules ban drones weighing more than 250g (8.8 oz) from being flown over the heads of people during training, even if they are sitting in a tank, the newspaper said on Friday???.

According to Namibia Press Agency, “British soldiers who are deploying as part of a deterrence force to places like Estonia and eastern Europe are going out without the kind of training and capability that is completely bog-standard in warfare now, whether it is in the Middle East or in Ukraine,” UK parliament member Fred Thomas said, as quoted by The Financial Times.

The newspaper said that during training on Salisbury Plain, “British troops preparing for a future war with Russia” were not only prohibited from flying drones, but

were also not allowed to use signal-jamming equipment, according to two members of parliament who witnessed the exercise.

In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow would not attack NATO countries. Putin said that Western politicians regularly intimidate their populations with an imaginary Russian threat to distract them from domestic problems.

Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process in Ukraine and make NATO countries a party to the conflict.