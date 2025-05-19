Cuca Tops Relegated from Debmarine Premier League as Title Race Intensifies



Tsumkwe West: A 65-year-old British tourist was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly instructed San children at the Grashoek Living Museum in the Tsumkwe West area to remove their clothes and took photographs of them. The incident has raised significant concern and outrage among local communities and authorities.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force’s head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, reported that the suspect allegedly also touched the children’s private parts. The suspect purportedly compensated the boys and girls with money and sweets in exchange for complying with his instructions.





Senior Inspector Mbeha further detailed that the suspect allegedly touched the breasts and buttocks of 16 teenage girls, while 14 teen boys and three minor boys were reportedly also touched on their private parts. Some of the nude photographs of the children were allegedly found on the man’s camera, which was confiscated by the Maroelaboom Police Station where he was arrested.





The tourist, who entered Namibia on 15 May 2025 for a holiday, is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court this week. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing as authorities work to gather more evidence and testimonies related to the alleged incident.

