Cuban Foreign Minister Labels U.S. Anti-Drug Efforts a “Farce”



Bukalo: Chuma Mudabeti of the Swapo Party was elected as the chairperson of the Bukalo Village Council’s management committee during the swearing-in ceremony for political office bearers on Friday, which was presided over by Magistrate Davy Kambinda. Mudabeti will be deputised by fellow Swapo Party member, Simataa Mubonda.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the five-seat village council includes several political newcomers-Agnes Simasiku, who is also from Swapo, Sitali Kabende of the National Democratic Party (NDP), and Nico Sitambi representing the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM). In her acceptance speech, Mudabeti emphasised that good governance, transparency, and the fight against corruption will be the core principles of her leadership. She committed to enhancing measures and increasing accountability to prevent corruption within the council. Recognising the current challenges faced by the Bukalo community, she announced that her first 100 days in office would be dedicated to holding stakeholder engagements with religious leaders, the Masubia traditional authority, the business community, and the unemployed youth.





‘Fellow citizens, I urge you to please avail yourself for the upcoming engagements so that you voice your concerns without fail,’ she stated. She also gave her assurance that her entire team will always operate within the ambit of the law when providing leadership, guidance, and oversight to the council.





‘The vision of the Bukalo Village Council is to achieve economic growth through good governance and quality service delivery. As chairperson of the council’s management committee, I promise to hold the chief executive officer to these ideals so that we can achieve this vision without fail and through our oversight function. I pledge to be a champion of compliance, risk management and governance,’ Mudabeti said. She encouraged her fellow councillors to collaborate effectively, stressing that they must work together regardless of their differing political ideologies, religious inclinations, or gender orientation to actively fight against underdevelopment, crime, and the reduction of poverty, among other social ills.

