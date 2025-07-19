Severe Tropical Storm Wipha Blows Away from Philippines



Gdansk: Bulgaria defeated China in straight sets 25-23, 25-16, 26-24 during the final week of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League preliminary phase in Gdansk, Poland. The match, held on Friday evening, showcased Bulgaria’s solid performance against a competitive Chinese team.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Bulgaria’s outside hitter Aleksandar Nikolov was the standout performer, scoring 21 points, while middle blocker Aleks Grozdanov added 11. On the Chinese side, Ji Daoshuai scored 12 points, with opposite spiker Jiang Chuan contributing nine points through eight kills and one block.





The opening frame was a closely contested battle, with both teams exchanging points. Ji Daoshuai’s seven kills were instrumental in keeping China in the game, but Bulgaria’s Grozdanov and Nikolov proved difficult for China’s team to manage.





China briefly led 20-19, but a service error by Li Yongzhen and a misguided attack from Wen Zihua gave Bulgaria a chance. Simeon Nikolov’s ace shifted the momentum, putting Bulgaria ahead 22-20. Despite Ji’s spike and Peng Shikun’s ace, Bulgaria held their ground to win the set 25-23.





The second set saw Bulgaria taking command after initial exchanges. Nikolov’s consecutive aces and the blocking efforts of Asparuhov and Grozdanov helped build a substantial lead. Bulgaria extended their lead to 18-12 and then 21-13, eventually closing the set at 25-16 after a technical error by Jiang.





In the third set, China attempted a comeback. Trailing 24-22, they showed resilience as Jiang made a critical block and Li executed a spike to tie the score at 24-24. However, Bulgaria responded decisively with Grozdanov’s precise attack and Nikolov’s match-winning block, securing the 26-24 win.





Earlier in the day, France narrowly defeated Cuba in a thrilling five-set match, with scores of 20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9. Theo Faure led the match with 20 points, while Cuba’s Jose Israel Masso added 17.

