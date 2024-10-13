Burkina Faso Stallions Qualify for CAN Morocco 2025



The Stallions of Burkina Faso qualified Sunday evening for the CAN Morocco 2025 by beating the Hirondelles of Burundi by a score of 2 goals to 0 at the Félix Houphouët stadium in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), counting for the 4th day of the competition’s qualifiers. First leg: 4-1 for Burkina.

For this return match, it was the Stallions who started the match strongly by scoring early in the morning through striker Mohamed Konaté. He headed in Cédric Badolo’s corner (5th ) . After this goal, Brama Traoré’s men managed the match, containing the unsuccessful attacks of the Burundians.

Source: Burkina Information Agency