Burkina: Fiil-S association congratulated for enabling 100 children from vulnerable families to attend school



The Secretary General of the Government and the Council of Ministers, Mathias Traoré, congratulated on Saturday in Ouagadougou the Fiil-S association, whose efforts made it possible to educate 100 children from families of FDS and VDP who fell on the battlefield as well as children of internally displaced persons.

“The initiative of the Fiil-Passociation is an example that should inspire us. It calls for collective awareness and commitment to the victims of this crisis,” said the Secretary General of the Government, Mathias Traoré.

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, the Le Petit Bosquet school located in the Marcoussis district of Ouagadougou organized its traditional ceremony to present matriculation numbers to its students.

This activity, sponsored by Mathias Traoré, Secretary General of the Government and the Council of Ministers, marks the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

Mr. Traoré reiterated the government’s commitment to working to ensure that all children, and particularly those from displaced and

destitute families, have equitable access to education.

Since its creation in 2015, the association has been working to meet the needs of vulnerable populations and this year, it has intensified its efforts to enable 100 vulnerable children to go to school.

The FiilS association also took the opportunity to thank its partners for their support which has made it possible to support these vulnerable children.

Source: Burkina Information Agency