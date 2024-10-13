Burkinabe researchers find, but there is a lack of popularization of their results, CDC Executive Secretary



The executive secretary of the Cercle des chercheurs (CDC) association, Dr. Adama Ouédraogo, said Saturday in Ouagadougou that Burkinabe researchers are finding, but there is a lack of popularization of their results, adding that his structure is given the mission of filling this void.

“We have the impression that the Burkinabe researcher does not find, yet we really have results. The Burkinabe researcher is humble, otherwise when you enter the research laboratories, there are results and even patents but which are not made available to the public”, deplored the executive secretary of the association circle of researchers (CDC), Dr Adama Ouédraogo.

The executive secretary of the association circle of Burkinabe researchers, Dr. Adama Ouédraogo spoke Saturday in Ouagadougou at the Joseph KI-Zerbo University on the occasion of the fourth general assembly of his structure.

For Dr. Ouédraogo, the main objective of the CDC is to contribute, among other things, to the promotion of scientific research for sustain

able development in Burkina Faso.

The association also supports young researchers by equipping them with research methodologies, scientific writing, mastery of digital simulation tools and sharing information related to research, scholarships and training offers.

The Cercle des chercheurs Association also supports public and private structures with support and advice.

“Researchers can support the settlement of populations with the deployment of innovative technologies for the restoration of basic social services, in particular health and educational structures through water supply systems and adapted energy systems for better resilience,” said Dr Ouédraogo.

According to the executive secretary, despite the financial difficulties, the association has carried out several activities in three years of existence, including around fifteen training courses to support young researchers, participation in the organization of scientific days. It has participated in the popularization of the results of its members wh

o have defended their Master’s or Doctorate.

The general assembly will allow the adoption of the revised texts of the association and the establishment of a new office which will have as major challenges the establishment of online training in order to reach the borders of the country but also work to equip itself with premises.

Source: Burkina Information Agency