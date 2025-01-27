Bursa Malaysia’s 2024 Profit Up on Higher Revenue



Cairo: Malaysia’s stock exchange has reported higher profit in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024, in line with higher revenue. Bursa Malaysia said in a bourse filing that its full-year net profit rose 22.9 percent year-on-year to 310.12 million ringgit (70.92 million U.S. dollars).





According to Namibia Press Agency, its revenue for the full year also increased by 27.22 percent year on year to 784.3 million ringgit. In a separate statement, Bursa Malaysia said the increase in profit was mainly attributed to the robust performance in the securities and derivatives markets, as well as data business, which contributed to the 27.8 percent growth in operating revenue. (1 ringgit equals 0.23 U.S. dollars)

