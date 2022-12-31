Bus collision near Tehran airport kills 1, injures 37

At least one passenger was killed and 37 others were injured after two buses collided near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Saturday morning, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Eleven of the injured people are in critical conditions, the agency quoted the airport police chief as saying.

All the injured people have been transferred to local emergency centers, it adds.

The police chief said a fatigued and sleepy driver caused the accident by hitting another bus in front.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency