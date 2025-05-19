Cuca Tops Relegated from Debmarine Premier League as Title Race Intensifies



Katima Mulilo: Bush Bucks Football Club defeated Imore FC at Katima Mulilo Stadium on Saturday to close the gap to the current leaders of the NamPort Zambezi Regional Second Division Football League to just two points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Bush Bucks secured the weekend victory with a hard-fought 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Imore, moving up to 33 points and keeping their title hopes alive. Meanwhile, Black Hawks suffered a significant setback with a 4-1 defeat to mid-table Green Dangers on Saturday. These results have reignited the title race, with Namib Chiefs now in third place with 25 points. However, the Chiefs failed to close the gap on Bush Bucks after managing only a point against Green Dangers on Sunday, in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.





Saturday’s fixtures also saw Rocano King Rangers defeating relegation-threatened Sahara 3-2, distancing themselves from the relegation zone. Space Age faced a tough challenge on their home ground, suffering a 5-0 defeat to Blue Chiefs, which left them in a precarious position regarding potential demotion.





Blue Chiefs maintained their momentum on Sunday with a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Oryza Sativa. In other matches, Black Buffalo and Bright Stars played to a goalless draw, while Imore FC managed to bounce back with a 1-0 win against Sahara.





With eight matches remaining before the league concludes, Black Hawks and Bush Bucks are both tied at the top of the standings with 35 points each, followed by Namib Chiefs in third on 25 points. Blue Chiefs are fourth with 23 points, trailed by Oryza Sativa and Green Dangers on 20 points each in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Rocano King Rangers are seventh with 19 points, keeping them relatively safe from relegation.





The battle to avoid relegation remains intense as Black Buffalo (8th) and Space Age (9th) are each on 14 points, just two points above the relegation threshold. They are pursued closely by Bright Stars (10th) on 13 points and Imore FC in 11th place with 11 points. Sahara remains at the bottom of the table with only six points.





The league action will continue next weekend with eight matches scheduled for the UNAM Stadium in Katima Mulilo.

