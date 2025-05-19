Cuca Tops Relegated from Debmarine Premier League as Title Race Intensifies



Rundu: Rundu Chiefs’ eight-year absence from the Namibia Premier League has finally concluded as it secured promotion to the top-flight league on Sunday, marking a pivotal moment for their management.





According to Namibia Press Agency, despite going down to Eastern Chiefs 3-1 on Saturday, Chiefs bounced back with a convincing 3-0 victory over Shooting Stars on Sunday to seal their fate and win the North East First Division Football League. Chiefs were relegated from the Premier League in the 2017/2018 season along with Young Chiefs and Chiefs Santos.





Agrippa Haindongo, the chairman of Rundu Chiefs and the driving force behind the team’s success, credited their promotion to their tenacity, resolve, hard work, and commitment. Haindongo, while discussing the team’s insights on promotion with Nampa on Monday, said their hard work was the key to their return to the country’s flagship league and that their success was not merely a stroke of luck.





“Our hard work paid off. We worked tirelessly to ensure that the team bounce back and returns to where it belongs, and this is all due to our dedication and efforts,” he said. Haindongo took over the team last season and invested over N.dollars 300 000 to ensure that it gets all the necessary resources it required while equally investing in top talent players, a feat he described as a ‘rise from the ashes.’





“When I took over, the team was almost collapsing, we restructured, added new good players to strengthen the squad. I invested more in the team by digging deep in my pockets to invest in the top-quality players and equipment to ensure that we remedy past errors if we were to be promoted,” Haindongo said.





The attention has now been shifted towards the Premier League, he said, adding that his team is not just going there to make the numbers, but to stay and fight for the title. The chairman also stressed the importance of a strong technical team, highlighting that it is the foundation for the team’s success.





“We will also invest more into the technical team; we need the best of qualities, a dedicated team that will ensure positive results,” he said.

