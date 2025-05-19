Cuca Tops Relegated from Debmarine Premier League as Title Race Intensifies



Otjiwarongo: The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has initiated a comprehensive two-week training program for regional electoral officers, supervisors, and technology specialists in Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa Region, to prepare for the 2025 regional and local authority elections. This training, which commenced on Monday, brings together 282 officials from all 14 regions of the country.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the training primarily focuses on the preparations for the supplementary registrations of voters in anticipation of the November Regional Councils and Local Authorities elections. ECN Chairperson Elsie Nghikembua, in her opening remarks, emphasized the importance of this preparation as a commitment to uphold the democratic principles of Namibia’s elections. She highlighted that the selection process for officials receiving training was based on a comprehensive database of applications submitted in response to advertisements for the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections.





Nghikembua praised the officials for their dedication and resilience demonstrated during the 2024 elections and stressed the importance of collective diligence and professionalism in the success of ECN in any election. She urged the trainees to manage, direct, supervise, and control all electoral processes under their jurisdictions, adhering to the Electoral Act No. 5 of 2014, as amended.





The ECN Chairperson also called on the regional and constituency heads to conduct their work in a non-partisan and transparent manner, emphasizing the need for enthusiasm and dedication during the training. However, she did not disclose the specific dates for the 2025 regional and local authority elections, mentioning that these details still require proclamation and gazettement before being announced by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.





The training is scheduled to conclude on 29 May 2025.

