Cuca Tops Relegated from Debmarine Premier League as Title Race Intensifies



Otjiwarongo: Life Fighters, the Otjiwarongo-based football team, are continuing their quest for the North East First Division Football League title, aiming for a promotion to the Debmarine Namibia Premier Football League.





According to Namibia Press Agency, with just eight games remaining in the season, Life Fighters face stiff competition from Okakarara Young Warriors, Ongwediva City, Eleven Warriors, and Khuse Lions. Despite this, the team, affectionately known as Kahirona, demonstrated their strength and determination in their recent weekend matches. On Saturday, they secured a challenging 2-1 victory against Top Score African Motto.





Coach Cooler Kaeka described Saturday’s match as one of the toughest of the season. He stated, “Luckily, we managed to score first, but African Motto kept coming with an offensive attack, forcing us to score an own goal. We managed to turn things around in the second half and converted from their defensive mistakes.”





In a Monday interview, Kaeka shared that the team adopted a new approach, which led to a decisive 4-0 victory over Golden Bigs. This win pushed them four points ahead of second-placed Okakarara Young Warriors and eight points clear of Ongwediva City, securing their position at the top of the table with 28 points from 14 matches.





Kaeka expressed that the team’s morale is high, especially after their previous defeat to Okakarara Young Warriors. “This defeat to Okakarara gave our players more hope and fighting spirit, and we wish to keep that winning spirit,” he said.





According to Kaeka, Life Fighters cannot afford any setbacks if they wish to claim the title and return to the league. He emphasized that Kahirona is now at a crucial juncture as they face tough challenges from their opponents in the race for the title.





“It’s now time to prepare for all the remaining games, no more mistakes, as there are no easy teams to beat. We need to collect more points and avoid defeats,” he added.





In two weeks, Life Fighters are set to face Onambula United and Ongulumbashe Diamonds Club in Tsandi. Kaeka highlighted that these matches will be challenging, given the northern teams’ reputation for tenacity and their reluctance to concede points on their home grounds.

