Norway to Boost Defence Spending to 5% of GDP



Katima Mulilo: The Zambezi Football League has reached its thrilling climax with only three matches left for most teams, while some have two games remaining, with the title race now narrowed down to just two contenders: Bush Bucks and Black Hawks.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Bush Bucks will head into the weekend fixtures with the aim of securing three points when they host mid-table Green Eagles FC at the Katima Mulilo sports complex on Saturday. Bucks will have another chance to narrow the gap on leaders, Hawks, as their title rivals will not be in action until next weekend.





Bucks’ opportunity to close that gap at the top of the standing escaped them last weekend after going down to Blue Chiefs (2-1). Saturday’s victory will elevate them to 46 points, bringing them three points shy of Black Hawks.





Already relegated, Sahara FC heads into Sunday’s match against Black Buffaloes at Katima Mulilo with nothing at stake. It has been their worst season to date, securing just one victory, six draws, and enduring 12 defeats in 19 games. They sit at the bottom of the standings with a mere nine points and were officially demoted to the Zambezi Third Division last weekend after suffering a crushing 11-1 defeat to Black Hawks, sealing their fate.





Imore FC continues to grapple with relegation concerns, sitting just above Sahara with 14 points. Their fate now rests in the hands of the in-form Blue Chiefs, who require only a draw against the league newcomers to seal Imore’s drop.





Teams ranked from third to tenth find themselves in a situation where they have nothing left to compete for. Their positions are secured as they are safe from relegation but too far from contending for the title.





Nevertheless, they are still required to fulfil their remaining fixtures. On Saturday, Oryza Sativa will take on Black Buffaloes, Bright Stars go head-to-head with Space Age FC, while Sunday features Bright Stars facing Rocano King Rangers and Oryza Sativa clashing with Green Eagles.

