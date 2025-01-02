Cambodia Initiates National Campaign to Eliminate Plastic Waste on Roads



PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment has launched a new initiative aimed at eradicating plastic waste from the country’s national roads. The “National Roads Without Plastic Waste” campaign, which commenced this week, is designed to enhance the cleanliness and visual appeal of Cambodia’s roadways, as announced in a ministry press release.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth emphasized that the campaign is not only about improving aesthetics but also about fostering a more hygienic and environmentally sustainable atmosphere. The initiative is expected to boost tourism and investment by making cities and towns along these routes more attractive and livable.





Sophalleth has called on various stakeholders, including public and private sectors, local authorities, and citizens, to engage in road cleaning activities within their communities. Additionally, he urged the public to support ongoing waste management efforts and participate in the “Today I Will Not Use Plastic Bags” campaign to further reduce plastic usage.





The press release highlights that since the campaign’s inception in September 2023, over 9.7 million people, including students, have engaged in the movement towards a plastic-free environment. These actions are part of a comprehensive strategy to manage waste responsibly and minimize plastic pollution.





In 2024, the campaign achieved significant milestones, including an 80-percent reduction in plastic imports and a marked decrease in plastic litter across 11 provinces, reflecting an 80-percent reduction in waste compared to the previous year.

