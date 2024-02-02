CAN commemorates World Cancer Day with community clinic

WINDHOEK: The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on Friday led a community health initiative in Windhoek that offered crucial screenings to over 100 men and 100 women at a free clinic. The event was aimed at raising awareness about cancer prevention and underscoring the significance of early detection in commemoration of World Cancer Day, observed annually on 04 February. It was held at the CAN headquarters, where individuals from diverse backgrounds were welcomed to receive screenings, including pap smear, breast examinations and rapid prostate-specific antigen exams. While addressing the event, CAN Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen, emphasised the importance of proactive health measures and their impact on the overall wellbeing of individuals. Hansen stressed that early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer, adding that CAN's goal is to make these screenings accessible to as many people as possible, and the community clinics mark just the beginning. He highlighted the organisation's commi tment to expanding these initiatives across the country, reaching various towns and communities. 'The Cancer Association of Namibia's proactive approach not only aids in early detection but also serves to reduce the burden on the healthcare system by preventing advanced cancer cases. We are excited to make a tangible impact on cancer outcomes. By taking our screenings to different towns, we hope to reach individuals who may not have easy access to healthcare resources,' Hansen said. CAN's efforts align with the global theme of World Cancer Day, which emphasises the importance of taking action to reduce the impact of cancer, Hansen added. Source: Namibia Press Agency