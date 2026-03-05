Capricorn Foundation Expands Education Programme in Kunene

Kunene: The Capricorn Foundation has expanded its support for a literacy and numeracy programme in the Kunene Region, increasing the initiative's reach to 1,200 learners and 200 teachers.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the expansion forms part of the foundation's continued backing of the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) programme implemented by Meerkat Learning, as stated in a press release issued on Thursday. Since 2024, the foundation has invested N.dollars 798,000 under its education focus area to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy in primary schools.

The programme initially benefited 473 learners at D.F. Uirab Primary School in Khorixas before expanding to 10 schools in 2025, where about 1,000 learners participated. In 2026, the initiative will scale up to 15 schools across five education circuits in the region, including remote and nomadic communities. The programme will also introduce its first TaRL-NAMCOL holiday camp aimed at supporting out-of-school youth.

Executive Director of the Capricorn Foundation, Marlize Horn, said the expansion follows encouraging results recorded over the past two years. "The Capricorn Foundation commends Meerkat Learning for its dedication to achieving solid results and making a meaningful difference in learners' foundational education in the Kunene Region," Horn said.

According to the foundation, baseline and endline assessments conducted in 2024 and 2025 showed improvements in learners' literacy and numeracy levels. At Jack Francis Primary School, innumeracy levels dropped from 75 percent to 21 percent. Learners at Otjimuhaka Mobile Unit and Ovituambu Primary School also recorded improvements of up to 41 percent in division-level mathematics skills.

Country Director of Meerkat Learning, Angelica Towne Amporo, stated that the programme uses a learner-centred approach that groups learners according to their actual learning levels rather than age or grade. "With the right tools, training and support, every teacher can help every child reach their full potential," she said.

The Capricorn Foundation is funded by Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Asset Management, and Entrepo.