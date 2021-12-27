Celebrate Christmas with kindness: Mbumba

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba has called on Namibians to celebrate Christmas with kindness towards strangers, the vulnerable and children.

In his Christmas message issued Friday by the Office of the Presidency, Mbumba said Christmas should be celebrated by all people of goodwill through acts of kindness.

“The true meaning of Christmas is to give one’s very self and to think of others and how to bring the greatest happiness to them. It is a selfless time where we forgive one another, take stock of what is really important, and strive to become better versions of ourselves,” said Mbumba.

The vice president also urged Namibians to celebrate the festive season with a sense of responsibility towards their loved ones and the nation at large amidst the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“With courage and resilience we as a nation in the Land of the Brave will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Together with my family we hope for a holiday season full of compassion, joy, peace, love and happiness,” Mbumba said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency