

Hanoi: China’s national nutrition and health steering committee has released a set of dietary guidelines aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among the population and addressing the country’s growing obesity problem.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the new guidance advocates for increased consumption of three key food categories — vegetables and fruits, whole grains, and aquatic products. The guidelines emphasize the importance of including vegetables in every meal and consuming fruits daily. Specifically, adults are encouraged to eat at least 300 grams of fresh vegetables each day, with dark-colored vegetables accounting for more than half of the total. Fresh fruit intake should range from 200 to 350 grams per day.





Vegetables and fruits should not be considered interchangeable, as both are essential and serve different nutritional functions, making their combined intake vital to a balanced diet, according to the guidelines. Whole grains, including brown rice, oats, quinoa, and whole wheat, are highlighted as key sources of dietary fiber, B vitamins, and essential minerals. According to the guidelines, adults should consume 50 to 100 grams of whole grains daily. Ideally, at least one of the three daily meals should include whole grains to ensure adequate nutrient intake and digestive health.





Aquatic products are also highly recommended. Among them, fatty fish such as salmon, eel, and mackerel are rich in DHA and EPA, as well as vitamins D and A; seaweed varieties, including kelp, wakame, and laver, offer iodine, vitamin K, and folate; shellfish provide iron, zinc, iodine, and other essential minerals. The suggested intake of fish, shrimp, and shellfish for adults is 300 to 500 grams per week, spread over one to two meals. Increased consumption of aquatic products is encouraged for children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and the elderly, according to the guidelines.





The latest dietary guidance comes amid growing concern over rising obesity rates. Data from the National Health Commission shows that the combined overweight and obesity rate among Chinese adults has reached 51.2 percent. Without intervention, this figure could surpass 70 percent by 2030.

