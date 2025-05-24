1.8 Tons of Caffeine Seized by Police in Mandalay Region



JAKARTA: China stands ready to work with Indonesia to continuously enrich the China-Indonesia community with a shared future and jointly pursue the path of modernization, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Li made the remarks in a written statement when he arrived in Indonesia for an official visit. The visit was made at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.





Premier Li emphasized the importance of collaboration between China and Indonesia to achieve mutual goals in modernization and future development. The statement highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthen their partnership and enhance their shared community.

