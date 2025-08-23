Arsenal Secures Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace

Hot News :

China Triumphs in Women’s Doubles and Secures Spot in Men’s Singles Final at WTT Europe Smash

China Triumphs in Women’s Doubles and Secures Spot in Men’s Singles Final at WTT Europe Smash

Malmo: China won the women’s doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Europe Smash in Malmo, Sweden, on Saturday, while world No.1 Lin Shidong reached the men’s singles final.



According to Namibia Press Agency, in the women’s doubles final, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu edged Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Satsuki Odo 3-2 to take the crown. Lin survived a seven-game thriller in the men’s singles semifinal against France’s Simon Gauzy. After dropping three straight games following his opening win, the 20-year-old fought back to seal a 4-3 victory. He will face Sweden’s Truls Moregard in Sunday’s final.



The women’s singles semifinals featured two all-Chinese clashes. Sun, the top seed, beat Chen Yi 4-1, while Wang swept Shi Xunyao 4-0. Sun and Wang will contest the title on Sunday.



In the men’s doubles final, Lin and Huang Youzheng fell to Hong Kong, China’s Wong Chun Ting and Chan Baldwin 3-2.



The 2025 WTT Europe Smash, the first Grand Smash event held in Europe, runs from August 14 to 24 in Malmo, featuring men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

