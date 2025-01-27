China’s Homegrown AI Video Generation Platform Launches New Version



Beijing: ShengShu Technology, a Beijing-based AI startup, has unveiled its updated video generation model, Vidu 2.0, which can create a single 4-second video clip at 512p resolution within just 10 seconds.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the cost of generating such a video is 2.4 yuan (about 0.33 U.S. dollars) per minute. Video generation models have rapidly improved in terms of quality, but the speed at which a video is generated remains a significant obstacle. Previously, free users often had to wait for hours to generate a single piece of footage.





Launched globally in July 2024, Vidu 1.0 reduced the time to generate a single video clip to under 30 seconds, and within 100 days, it gained over 10 million users. To date, Vidu has generated over 100 million video clips.





Vidu’s greatest breakthrough lies in its ability to establish logical relationships among multiple user-specified objects within a scene, according to Tang Jiayu, the CEO of ShengShu Technology.

