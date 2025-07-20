International Energy Forum Secretary General Joins African Energy Week 2025 Amid Global Energy Growth Forecasts



Beijing: China’s railway freight volume reported stable growth in the first half of 2025, with more efficient network operation and improved services, the national railway operator said Sunday. The national railway system transported a total of 1.98 billion tonnes of cargo during this period, marking a year-on-year increase of 3 percent.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the daily average number of loaded freight cars reached 182,400, up 4 percent from the same period last year. China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. stated that it made full use of the integrated rail network and pushed forward market-oriented reforms in railway freight transport to enhance logistics capacity, efficiency, and service quality.





During the January-June period, coal transport totaled 1.02 billion tonnes, while the freight volume for metallurgical goods and grain increased by 8.6 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively. International freight also showed stable performance, with the Central Asia freight train service operating 7,349 trains, a 25 percent increase from a year ago. Additionally, the China-Laos Railway transported nearly 3.03 million tonnes of cross-border cargo, up 9 percent.

