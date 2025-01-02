Chinese Embrace Winter Activities Amid Cold Temperatures and Economic Initiatives



HARBIN: As temperatures drop across China, citizens are engaging in various winter activities, with both outdoor and indoor attractions seeing increased attendance. Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang Province, is experiencing a surge in visitors at local ski resorts, despite temperatures nearing minus 20 degrees Celsius.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin has witnessed a buzz of activity, with skiers and families participating in snowy adventures. Zhou Jinlong, a ski coach at the resort, reported a notable rise in the number of ski trainees, ranging from five to 70 years old. Zhou usually conducts two training sessions each workday, expressing satisfaction with his job due to the good pay and the opportunity to introduce people to winter sports.





Government initiatives aimed at boosting winter consumption have played a significant role in enhancing ice-and-snow tourism across China. Over 385 million winter leisure visits were recorded last year, marking a 38 percent increase from the previous year. These initiatives have also led to the popularity of indoor winter activities in regions like Changsha, Hunan Province, where visitors participated in activities such as ice bumper cars and interactions with arctic animals.





In Guangdong Province, known for its warm climate, indoor skiing has become increasingly popular, especially among younger generations. More than 20 indoor winter sports centers are flourishing in the region, demonstrating the widespread appeal of winter sports.





Hong Yong, an associate researcher with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, highlighted the strong consumer enthusiasm during the New Year holiday as an indicator of robust purchasing power. Retailers are adjusting their strategies based on New Year sales to prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival market, with high expectations for continued positive consumption trends.

