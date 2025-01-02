Hot News :

Number of Firecracker Injuries in Philippines New Year Celebrations Reaches 534

MANILA: The Philippines’ Department of Health reported a total of 534 firecracker-related injuries during the recent Christmas and New Year celebrations, marking a significant yet slightly reduced figure from previous years. The tally included an additional 188 injuries nationwide during the festive period.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the injuries were recorded between December 22, 2024, and January 2, 2025, showing a 9.8 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite the decline, the Department of Health cautioned that the numbers might still increase as delayed reports are submitted.



The department highlighted a concerning trend among the victims, noting that 322 of those injured were teenagers and minors, aged 19 years and below. Of the total cases, 443 were male and 91 were female, underscoring a gender disparity in those affected by firecracker-related incidents. The health department continues to monitor and address the situation as part of its annual safety campaign.

