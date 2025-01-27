Chinese FM Calls on China, India to Foster Cooperation, Not Division



Beijing: China and India should strive for mutual understanding, support, and collaboration, rather than fostering suspicion, alienation, and consuming each other, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Wang noted that since the leaders of the two countries met in Kazan last year, both sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders, carried out active interactions at all levels, and accelerated the process of improving China-India relations. He emphasized that both sides should seize the opportunity to meet each other halfway and explore more substantive measures.

Wang further stated that the improvement and development of China-India relations are fully in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples. Such cooperation is conduc

ive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South countries and contributes to the peace, stability, development, and prosperity of Asia and the world.

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, expressed that India and China have engaged in a series of useful dialogues and communications in accordance with the leaders’ consensus reached in Kazan. These efforts have successfully managed and resolved differences, promoting the resumption of pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Misri also mentioned India’s willingness to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China and pledged full support for China’s work as the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.