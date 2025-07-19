Severe Tropical Storm Wipha Blows Away from Philippines



Nyingchi: Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the start of the construction of a hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River. Li, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made this announcement during a groundbreaking ceremony in Nyingchi City, located in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the hydropower project is expected to significantly contribute to the region’s energy resources. The project is part of China’s efforts to harness the potential of the Yarlung Zangbo River, which is crucial for the country’s long-term energy strategy. The construction is anticipated to provide both economic and infrastructural benefits to the surrounding areas.

