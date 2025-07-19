Hot News :

Severe Tropical Storm Wipha Blows Away from Philippines

Nandi Ndaitwah Demands Discipline, Efficiency in Public Service

Chinese Premier Announces Construction of Yarlung Zangbo Hydropower Project

Dozens of Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks on Aid Center and Refugee Camp in Gaza

Roundup: 3 Killed in Explosion at Police Training Facility in U.S. State of California

Urgent: DR Congo Gov’t and M23 Rebel Group Sign Declaration to End Conflict

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Chinese Premier Announces Construction of Yarlung Zangbo Hydropower Project

Share This Article:


Nyingchi: Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the start of the construction of a hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River. Li, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made this announcement during a groundbreaking ceremony in Nyingchi City, located in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the hydropower project is expected to significantly contribute to the region’s energy resources. The project is part of China’s efforts to harness the potential of the Yarlung Zangbo River, which is crucial for the country’s long-term energy strategy. The construction is anticipated to provide both economic and infrastructural benefits to the surrounding areas.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.