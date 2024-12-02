Chinese Stock Markets See Significant Gains on Monday.

Hot News :

BEIJING: Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rising by 1.13 percent to settle at 3,363.98 points. The positive trend was mirrored by the Shenzhen Component Index, which saw a 1.36 percent increase, closing at 10,756.55 points.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the combined turnover of these two major indices reached 1.83 trillion yuan (approximately 254.64 billion U.S. dollars), marking an increase from the 1.71 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day. This upswing was largely driven by significant gains in the textile machinery, tourism, and shipbuilding sectors, while the ceramics industry faced declines.

In addition, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, also experienced growth, climbing 1.42 percent to close at 2,255.5 points on Monday. The overall performance of the Chinese stock markets suggests robust investor confidence in the sectors leading the gains.

