

Shandong: The lower reaches of the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China, have entered one of their ice-jam flooding seasons, with local residents preparing for potential floods. This development was announced on Sunday, as reported by the Yellow River Shandong Bureau.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the bureau has conducted thorough inspections of potential risk points, including infrastructure such as floating bridges along the river. In addition, relevant units have been instructed to draft emergency response measures, as stated by Qin Honghao from the prevention office of the bureau.

In a significant mobilization effort, more than 270,000 people have been engaged in ice-control activities. Eight rescue teams, comprising a total of 680 members, along with two ice explosion groups, are on standby to intervene in case of emergencies. Local governments have also established 85 ice observation groups dedicated to closely monitoring the situation.

Ice-jam floods frequently occur on the Yellow Ri

ver during both early winter and spring. This phenomenon is caused by changing temperatures that lead to freezes and thaws, potentially resulting in damage or flooding of river banks and structures.

The Yellow River, which stretches 5,464 km in length, originates in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. It flows through several regions including Sichuan, Gansu, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, and Henan, before passing through Shandong in east China and ultimately emptying into the Bohai Sea.