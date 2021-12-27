Churches should not become COVID-19 breeding grounds during festive season: Church leaders

Religious leaders in northern Namibia have called on churchgoers to comply with COVID-19 regulations while attending festive ceremonies so that places of worship do not become COVID-19 breeding grounds.

Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are characterised by religious gatherings across the country and church services tend to be very well attended.

Reverend Taarah Shalyefu of the St Patrick parish, who is also mayor of Ongwediva, told Nampa in a recent interview while these gathering are necessary after the difficult year Namibians endured due to COVID-19, it is equally importance for churches to ensure compliance with COVID-19 regulations so that celebrations do not lead to more infections or even deaths.

“Our communities have already lost so much in the last two years. It would be devastating if what was supposed to be a celebratory season, ends with our loved ones getting infected with COVID-19, being hospitalised, or even dying,” he said.

Shalyefu said the festive season is a time to share love and one of the best ways to do that is by ensuring families and communities are safe and are in good health.

“I think of 2021, I think of all the funerals we had to conduct. At one point, there were 10 funerals in Ongwediva cemeteries being conducted at once. We are seeing that cases are going up again and it is important that we do everything in our power to protect each other. COVID-19 is here and it is killing our people, we have to work together and do what is right for the good of our communities and country. Let us also get vaccinated as it is one of the best weapons we have to fight this pandemic.”

Senior leader in the Anglican church, Reverend Nangula Kathindi similarly encouraged congregations to adhere to regulations so that everyone can reach 2022 in good health.

“Our hope is that we have a better year ahead. We should not lose hope or stop fighting now. We should continue to pray but we should also do everything in our power to fight and survive this pandemic,” she said.

Kathindi encouraged people to get vaccinated, noting that prayer and vaccination can go hand in hand and that one does not have to replace the other.

“We cannot pretend that the pandemic is not here. We have seen what it can do and now that we have witnessed its devastating effect on our communities, we need to what is right to fight it. We need to make smart decisions and be part of the solution. We have already lost thousands of loved ones. We should continue to pray, but it should be done while we are adhering to regulations.”

She encouraged communities to reach out to churches for support, noting that their doors remain open to offer counselling and psychosocial support to anyone who may need it.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency