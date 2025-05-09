Grassroots Football Kicks Off: 10 Teams to Compete in Inaugural Kuje Football League

Windhoek: The Khorixas Town Council received a refuse removal loader from the City of Windhoek on Friday. Khorixas Mayor, Selvanus Awaseb, expressed gratitude upon receiving the refuse removal loader from the City of Windhoek, stating that the donation symbolizes progress and partnership between the two local authorities. “With this generous gift, we move closer to a more cleaner and healthier Khorixas,” Awaseb said in his acceptance speech.

According to NAMPA, Khorixas Town Council communications officer, Simson Ochurub, mentioned that they are pleased to receive the refuse removal truck from the City of Windhoek, as the town council faces difficulties in collecting funds to purchase heavy machinery and equipment. “We have a twinning agreement with the City of Windhoek. When they buy new technical equipment, they do give us their old fleet. The two local authorities are like sisters,” Ochurub said.

Ochurub acknowledged that Khorixas is encountering challenges with waste management, and the refuse removal loader will alleviate some of these issues. “We have received old fleet from City of Windhoek before; we can now attend to different sections of the town to remove waste,” he added.

The City of Windhoek handed over 14 vehicles and equipment, valued at N.dollars 9.7 million, to sister local authorities across Namibia on Friday. This donated equipment is intended to support the local authorities in enhancing service delivery to the towns. The receiving local authorities signed MOUs with the City of Windhoek. These towns include Okakarara, Rundu, Eenhana, Khorixas, Katima Mulilo, Rehoboth, Outjo, Berseba, and Gibeon.