Clubs resign from NPL

Ten Namibia Premier League (NPL) clubs have officially resigned from the league to officially join the yet to be established Namibia Football Association (NFA) Top Tier League.

Speaking on behalf of the clubs at a media conference in Windhoek following a meeting at a local hotel, Lukas Nanyemba said the 10 clubs now officially fall under the NFA.

These clubs are Black Africa, Blue Waters, Civics, Citizens, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Young African, Young Brazilians and Julinho Sporting.

“The NFA invited clubs to apply for the premier league and these 10 clubs responded to the request and have applied for registration to the top tier league. This is in line with Article 10.3 of the NFA statutes. It requires the club to meet certain standards and complete certain standards,” he explained.

Nanyemba added that their application has been successful as communicated by the NFA Secretariat.

The letter which was seen by Nampa says the 10 clubs’ application to be registered as a member and to constitute the Top Tier league has been successful as per article 18.1 of the NFA statutes.

The letter further advises clubs to acquaint themselves with Article 13.1 (i) of the NFA statutes which say “clubs may not maintain any relations of a sporting nature with entities that are not recognised or members that have been suspended or expelled”.

The letter, signed by the acting Secretary-General of the NFA, says the mother body secretariat will now make sure that the Top Tier League is provisionally admitted to the NFA at an Executive Committee meeting scheduled for 24 October.

Full admission will then be completed on 05 December at an annual ordinary meeting.

Nanyemba said with the latest developments, it means the 10 clubs have formally resigned from the NPL which was expelled by the NFA in July.

“As of today, we have formally resigned from the NPL to give meaning to the above-quoted articles in the NFA Constitution,” he explained.

Nanyemba further said out of courtesy they will inform the NPL of their decision.

He, however, said those teams that did not apply will have to deal with the NFA if they wish to join the league.

Nanyemba concluded by saying they are moving forward under the NFA leadership and they are looking forward to football resuming soon.

Efforts to get comment from NPL chairperson Patrick Kauta proved fruitless.

Source: Namibia Press Agency