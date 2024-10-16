Coach Pedro Gonçalves considers Angola ‘fair winner’



Coach Pedro Gonçalves stated, on Tuesday, that Angola was the fair winner in the game against Niger, 1-0, in the 4th round of Group F, a result that qualifies the team in advance for AFCON’2025, in Morocco.

Speaking to the press at the end of the match, played at the Larbi Zaouli stadium, in Morocco (home loaned to Niger), he said that Zini Salvador’s goal, in the first minute of the match, was the result of a strategy of exploiting long balls.

The coach explained that he was expecting a pressing game from the opponent, who needed to win, which is why a long pass from defender Bastos Quissanga put Zini alone to score the goal.

He acknowledged that it was not easy and that Niger created moments of discomfort for the national defensive sector, but that in the end what matters was the victory and achieving the objective of qualifying for the continental competition to be held in Morocco in 2025.

With this win, Angola have 12 points at the top of Group F and they would be qualified even in the second positio

n, as each group qualifies two teams for next year’s competition of African nations.

In the 3rd round, Angola had already defeated Niger, 2-0, at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda Province, after beating Ghana, 1-0, in Kumasi (Ghana), and Sudan on 11 de Novembro stadium, 2-1.

Niger remain in last place with one point, while Sudan, who beat Ghana 2-0, remain in second, with seven points.

Angola’s national football team, also dubbed Palancas Negras (Sable Antelopes), will play Ghana on November 11th, in Luanda, and then face Sudan on the 15th in the opponent’s field, to complete this stage.

