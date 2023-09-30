COAS inaugurates remodeled 71 ST Brigade Training wing in Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Friday, inaugurated the newly remodeled 71 Supply and Transport (ST) Training Wing at Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the training wing, comprising lecture hall, drivers training class, offices, catering demonstration hall refectory and students’ lavatories, was reconstructed and remodeled for the enhancement of training of students of the school.

Speaking at the ceremony, the COAS expressed satisfaction with the execution of the project and commended the initiative and commitment of the project executor, Col. Wasiu Bakare, who has been redeployed to 70 ST Command as Commander.

Lagbaja expressed optimism that the training facility would deliver quality training to trainees and urged the commander, staff and trainees to ensure adequate maintenance of the facility.

The COAS said the remodeled facility was in consonance with his Command Philosophy to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

He commended Bakare for showing exemplary leadership, commitment and prudence in resource management while carrying out the project.

Lagbaja, therefore, directed all General Officers Commanding (GOC) to provide transport assets to ST Brigades Training Wings in their Divisions, for optimal performance.

In his remarks, the GOC 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, expressed gratitude to the COAS for enhancing training in the army in line with his command philosophy.

Okoro added that 71 ST Brigade was keeping pace with ongoing evolutionary training in the Nigerian Army.

He assured the COAS that the facility would be put to good use by training personnel that will deploy acquired skills to deliver quality essential services in support of ongoing operations in the Division’ areas of responsibility.

Bakare, who is he project executor, thanked the COAS for providing a conducive and stimulating learning environment for 71 ST Brigade.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria