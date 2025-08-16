1 Killed, 2 Injured as Two Vessels Catch Fire at Yeosu Port



Guadalajara: Argentine manager Diego Cocca said Friday that his past success with Atlas meant little as he starts a second spell in charge of the Mexican top-flight club. Cocca said he is embracing the challenge of reviving Atlas’ fortunes after the team’s poor start to the 2025 Liga MX Apertura tournament.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Cocca emphasized that the trophies are in the past and now there’s another reality, another squad, and another chance to show he can transform teams again. He made these remarks at his official presentation, highlighting his commitment to revitalizing the team’s performance.





The 53-year-old replaced Gonzalo Pineda as manager on Tuesday after a 3-0 home loss to Pachuca. This result left Atlas in the 14th position in the 18-team Liga MX standings, mirroring their placement at the end of last season.





Cocca vowed to bring positive energy to the role and implored Atlas’ players to be prepared to work hard. He expressed his dedication to the club, stating that Atlas is the place where he wants to be in the world and emphasized the importance of respect and hard work.





Cocca, who represented Atlas as a player, guided the Guadalajara-based club to the 2021 Apertura and 2022 Clausura titles during his first spell in charge. Since then, he has managed Tigres UANL, Mexico, Valladolid, and Talleres Cordoba.





The first game of Cocca’s new tenure will be an away clash against last-placed Queretaro on Saturday.

