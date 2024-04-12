Collision on B1 road claims four lives



Four people died instantly Thursday night after the seven-seater vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a double-cab pickup on the B1 road between Otavi and Otjiwarongo.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) Head of Community Affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Friday told Nampa that both vehicles involved in the accident caught fire.

‘Four occupants in the seven-seater were burned beyond recognition, and one occupant escaped with serious injuries,’ said Mbeha.

The fatal accident occurred around 23h00 about 10 kilometres south of Otavi.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the double cab was traveling from the direction of Otjiwarongo towards Otavi with two occupants including the driver, while the seven-seater was coming from the opposite with five occupants including the driver.

The two occupants in the pickup survived the accident and were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital along with the survivor from the seven-seater.

The remains of t

he four deceased were taken to the Otavi Clinic mortuary.

‘We therefore call on the members of the public with missing relatives who were travelling on Thursday to contact the Otavi Police Station,’ said Mbeha.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency