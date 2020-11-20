Contractors to be held accountable: Shangula

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said contractors will from now on be held accountable if they fail to complete construction projects within the required timeframe.

Shangula made this statement Thursday during the official inauguration of the new isolation unit at Nkurenkuru.

The fully furnished and fully equipped isolation unit is valued at N.dollars 5 million.

‘The time has passed where contractors do not keep their end of the bargain. This results in the denial of much needed healthcare services to the communities,’ the minister said.

Construction has been delayed at a number of health facilities around the country, including at the Nkurenkuru clinic, Gcaruka clinic, Linyanti clinic, Epupa clinic, Aranos health centre, Okahao hospital health centre, Keetmanshoop out patient department, Keetmanshoop children’s ward and the Okahandja out patient department.

Shangula said he is happy that in recent months, steps taken by the ministry have resulted in work commencing at most of these projects to complete the remaining work.

‘As a responsive government, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has prioritised the finalisation of these projects within the medium term expenditure framework,’ he said.

The contractor to finalise the remaining work on the Nkurenkuru clinic, he added, has been appointed and the site handed over on 09 November this year.

The anticipated completion of the clinic is 09 July 2021.

‘Our focus remains on fast-tracking the finalisation of the delayed projects,’ Shangula said.

Meanwhile, the minister also announced that the Kavango West Region will soon have its own regional health directorate.

Currently, the Kavango East regional health directorate serves the Kavango West Region as well.

‘The position for Kavango West Regional Health Director was advertised, interviews were held and recommendations submitted to the public service commission,’ he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency