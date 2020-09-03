COVID-19: Bank Windhoek donates virtual relay proceeds to Otweya

Bank Windhoek has donated its virtual relay proceeds of N.dollars 30 000 to Walvis Bay’s Otweya residents who experienced a devastating fire in July, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A first for Namibia, the Bank Windhoek virtual relay was a charity-based event aimed at encouraging a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. It took place on 01 August 2020, with 328 participants in total.

Normally after the event, the money raised is given to various charitable initiatives countrywide.

The bank’s Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack in a media statement on Thursday said as a connector of positive change, they hope this kind gesture can assist the residents during these challenging times.

Pack said their contribution to Otweya is a collaborative effort from national and international participants, who showed their willingness to give to others in need.

“Bank Windhoek’s Swakopmund Branch Sales Manager, Sonja Van Der Merwe, handed over the donation to the Erongo regional governor’s office. The office will administer the buying and distribution of food parcels to the Otweya residents on behalf of the bank,” Pack was quoted as saying in the statement.

She said besides the donation, Bank Windhoek will continue to assess the situation and see how it can best assist in future.

“The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay hopes to affect positive change and uplift the lives of the communities in which Bank Windhoek operates,” she said.

