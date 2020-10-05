COVID-19 fears stall B1 City fraud trial

The continuation of the trial of three business people arrested in connection with fraud and other charges surrounding the B1 City property development project, was on Monday put on hold until 21 October due to coronavirus fears.

The proceedings of this trial were scheduled to continue before High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg on Monday morning, but could not proceed because key accused and former Roads Contractor Company (RCC) chief executive officer, Kelly Nghixulifwa was placed under isolation as he is suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

Defence lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff informed the court that Nghixulifwa visited the Robert Mugabe State Clinic on 02 October 2020, complaining of having unknown health problems.

He was then tested for COVID-19, thereafter, booked off until 08 October 2020 and the results of the COVID-19 examinations are not yet made available.

In the result, the continuation of the alleged BI City fraud trial was put on hold until 21 October 2020 for a status hearing in respect of Nghixulifwa’s health condition and the results of the COVID-19 test.

The postponement was effected as per agreement between State Advocate Ezekiel Ipinge and the defence team of Brockerhoff, Silas Shakumu-Kishi and Milton Engelbrecht in court.

In the matter, Nghixulifwa is charged alongside Hafeni Nghinamwaami and businesswoman Anna Ndoroma.

The three persons each face eight main charges including corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

These charges stem from the RCC’s involvement in the B1 City property development project opposite the Katutura State Hospital during 2005 and 2006.

It is alleged that Nghixulifwa was a shareholder in both |Ae ||Gams Engineering and Cradle Investments, but apparently concealed his stake in the two companies by having his shares held in Ndoroma’s name.

The RCC board of directors was allegedly kept in the dark about Nghixulifwa’s stake in |Ae ||Gams Engineering, in which Nghinamwaami and Ndoroma were allegedly also shareholders.

All three are free on bail of N.dollars 60 000 each, and their bail was on Monday extended until their next court appearance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency