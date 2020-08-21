COVID-19: Governor says Windhoek residents lack self-discipline

Windhoek residents lack self-discipline in the fight against COVID-19 and they are increasingly violating the health regulations and precautions under stage three of the lockdown, Khomas Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua has said.

Giving an update on the Khomas Region’s COVID-19 response strategies here on Friday, McLeod-Katjirua said it is disheartening that in the midst of clear-cut regulation and protective measures, regional joint law enforcement agencies continue to record high numbers of violations of restrictions aimed at curbing the further spread of COVID-19.

“This disturbing state of affairs is a clear indication and reflection of lack of self-discipline, integrity, absolute compromise of our civic duty and the health of the entire Namibian nation as a national priority, more especially now that the greater responsibility is placed on us as loyal citizens to adhere to the set health and hygiene protocols,” she said.

The governor stressed that Windhoek residents are violating restrictions such as wearing masks in public spaces; adherence to the curfew between 20h00 to 05h00; exceeding the number of required passengers in vehicles and limitations on shebeen operating hours between 12h00 and 16h00. She said illegal routes are also being used to enter and exit the restricted areas, while people are escaping from quarantine facilities.

“The law enforcement agencies are absolutely determined to continue to conduct regular vehicle and foot patrols, as well as continue operation mobile checkpoints to control the adherence to these regulations as the tendency of our residents of non-adherence is a great concern,” McLeod-Katjirua said.

Speaking about additional strategies put in place by the region, the governor said four hospital-based isolation facilities with a capacity of 79 beds were identified. There are also three private isolation facilities with bedding capacity still to be determined by the Roman Catholic Hospital, Mediclinic and Lady Pohamba Private Hospital.

A further 28 quarantine facilities were identified which provide daily meals and accommodation with a bed capacity of 400. Two shelters for homeless people with a capacity of 419 persons have also been identified.

“The Khomas Regional Council and City of Windhoek have been directed to prioritise and are currently hard at work to formulate and develop a decongestion plan for the densely populated informal settlements for urgent implementation to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as per the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development directive,” McLeod-Katjirua stated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency