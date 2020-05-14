COVID-19: Healthcare officials concerned about improper use of masks

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) health care workers have observed some issues of concern on the usage of masks by some public members during stage of the state of emergency.

This was said on Wednesday by Technical Medical Officer of in the MoHSS Dr Appolo Basenero during a panel of discussion at the COVID-19 Communication Centre.

He said some people when they are talking or coughing in public they sometimes pull off or removing masks below their chin. And when they do that, they are not protecting anyone because the droplets are already released in the air.

Basenero said that the second observation is the issue of sharing the face masks, which is mostly done when people are entering shopping malls or shops, they get used masks from others because they are not allowed to enter without wearing masks.

“It is should be discouraged, because if your friend has infection and used that mask. Definitely you will get the infection, therefore it is not recommended,” said Basenero.

Augustine kastherody from National Infection Control in the MoHSS said, people are also still touching their faces after wearing the face masks, which is also discouraged.

He added that people should also wash their hands before putting on the mask and they should also select the right size and the right materials of the masks.

“Don’t touch the inside layer of the mask or share the mask with anyone. dispose the masks far from children as they might take that contaminated mask and play with it then get infected,” explained Kastherody.

He further highlighted that different kinds of masks such as medical and non-medical masks medical masks are designed to protect health care workers and non-medical are to protect other individual around those wearing the mask.

Also, he discouraged the general public to refrain from using medical masks as it might cause usage shortage to the health workers in the country.

Source: Namibia Press Agency