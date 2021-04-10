COVID-19: Namibia records 130 new cases, five deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday announced that the country recorded 130 new COVID-19 positive cases and five deaths.

The deaths were reported from the Oshakati, Windhoek, Omaruru and Outapi districts.

Shangula noted that the new positive cases were identified from 1 593 results received from labs in the last 24 hours, representing an 8 per cent positivity ratio.

The gender distribution of the cases is 71 female and 59 male ranging from a three-month-old baby to an 82-year-old.

Erongo recorded the highest cases at 38, followed by Oshikoto at 20, Otjozondjupa 19, Hardap 15, ||Kharas 12 and Khomas 10. Oshana recorded eight cases, Kunene three, Omaheke two while Zambezi, Kavango West and Omusati each recorded one case.

“Among the confirmed cases are 32 learners from different schools. Six teachers and three healthcare workers also tested positive to COVID-19,” Shangula said.

The minister meanwhile reported 72 new recoveries. Active cases now are at 1 193 of which 104 are hospitalised. Of these, 20 are admitted in intensive care units.

Shangula said in the last 24 hours, 277 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Khomas and Erongo bringing the total cumulative doses administered to 2 875.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective tools to protect your health and prevent diseases. Vaccines work with your body’s natural defences so that your body will be ready to fight the virus. The government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge. We invite all eligible people to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency